FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) Trading Up 8.7%

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) shares were up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

FalconStor Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FALCD)

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery.

