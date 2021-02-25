Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.04

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $13.78. Fang shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 8,979 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fang during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Fang in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fang by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fang by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

