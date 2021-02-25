FansTime (FTI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $489,592.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $842,215.36 and $489,592.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.89 or 0.00718074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00030417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00035925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003725 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.