FantasyGold (FGC) Market Capitalization Hits $141,828.87

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $141,828.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.73 or 0.00500505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00067184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00083388 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00489247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00071556 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

