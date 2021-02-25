Fantom Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Fantom has traded 225.6% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00054993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.10 or 0.00745121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00030972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00036450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00041959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

