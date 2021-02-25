Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Raised to $95.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

FSLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

FSLY stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 91,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,181. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,024,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock worth $17,705,844. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 289,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

