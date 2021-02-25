Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Mizuho

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $88.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.74.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FATE opened at $95.27 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after buying an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after buying an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.