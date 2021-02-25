Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Roth Capital

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

Shares of FATE traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.60. 87,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,529. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

