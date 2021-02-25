Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $98.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

FATE stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,725,251.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $1,089,955.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 in the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

