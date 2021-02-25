Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FURCF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock remained flat at $$50.20 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.