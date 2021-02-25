Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FURCF remained flat at $$50.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $50.20.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

