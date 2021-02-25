Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Cap of $12.52 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $55,899.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

