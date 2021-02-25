Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

