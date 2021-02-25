Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Federal Signal updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.73-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.85 EPS.

FSS traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $36.72. 8,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,865. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

