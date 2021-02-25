Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.73-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. Federal Signal also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.85 EPS.
FSS opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.
