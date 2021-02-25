Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.73-1.85 EPS.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.