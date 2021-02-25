Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.73-1.85 EPS.
Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.
Federal Signal Company Profile
Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.
