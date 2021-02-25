Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) General Counsel Sells $243,517.44 in Stock

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 349,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

Several brokerages have commented on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

