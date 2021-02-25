Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $169.27 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.93 or 0.00718304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00035612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.