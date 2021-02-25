FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.77 and last traded at $49.86. 791,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 628,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.59.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in FibroGen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FibroGen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FibroGen by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.