Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) were down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 2,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 230.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.42% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

