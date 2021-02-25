Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.62. 5,875,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,727. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

