Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.62. 5,895,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 1,783,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,829,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after purchasing an additional 658,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

