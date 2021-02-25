Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FRGI opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $419.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

