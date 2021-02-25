Financial Analysis: Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) versus ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Points International and ZipLink, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 2 1 0 2.33 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Points International presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.47%. Given Points International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than ZipLink.

Risk & Volatility

Points International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -0.70% -0.21% -0.06% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Points International and ZipLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $401.18 million 0.52 $11.89 million $0.86 18.21 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

Summary

Points International beats ZipLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

