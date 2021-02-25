Finbar Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FRI)

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.61.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

