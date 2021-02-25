Finbar Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FRI)

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.61.
Finbar Group Company Profile
