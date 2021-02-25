FinNexus (FNX) Achieves Market Cap of $11.56 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.00738017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00036833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,328,738 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

