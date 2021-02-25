Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.25

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.25 and last traded at C$33.04, with a volume of 127606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTT. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

