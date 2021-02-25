FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Shares Down 9.7%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 1,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

