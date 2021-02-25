FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.70 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00036463 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 743,795,466 coins and its circulating supply is 220,723,937 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

