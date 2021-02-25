Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

About Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

