Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.57

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.57 and traded as high as C$13.95. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) shares last traded at C$13.89, with a volume of 26,648 shares.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of C$428.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.97.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

