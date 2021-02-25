First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. 42,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,571. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

