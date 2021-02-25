First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.10

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $22.22. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 18,232 shares changing hands.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

