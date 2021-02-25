First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FCRD opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

FCRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.