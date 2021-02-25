First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,972,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,693. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,690 shares of company stock worth $3,719,730. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

