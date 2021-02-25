First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. First Majestic Silver comprises 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.70% of First Majestic Silver worth $319,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,404,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 1,255,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 340,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.46. 561,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,367,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.