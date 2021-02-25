First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 5.8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.95. 8,832,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 13,247,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

