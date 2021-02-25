First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of First Merchants worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 3,610.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 9,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,295. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

