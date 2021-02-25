First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,749,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,238.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.