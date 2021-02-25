First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46), but opened at GBX 34 ($0.44). First Property Group plc (FPO.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 26,005 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £38.30 million and a PE ratio of 12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.90.

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) Company Profile (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group plc (FPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group plc (FPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.