First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.12.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.72. 1,916,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,384. The stock has a market cap of C$20.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$31.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

