First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $166.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Republic Bank traded as high as $180.28 and last traded at $179.78, with a volume of 2852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.23.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,476,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

