First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of FRC opened at $178.23 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $178.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.