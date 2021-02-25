First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $178.23 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $178.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.