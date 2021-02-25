First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.First Solar also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.05-4.75 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.18.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.40. 3,180,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. First Solar has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

