First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.05-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.18.

First Solar stock traded down $6.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.40. 3,180,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,137. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

