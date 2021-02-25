First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 7.5%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.35 and last traded at $81.40. 3,201,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,811,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Solar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Solar by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

