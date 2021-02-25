First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.