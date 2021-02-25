First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Sterling Construction worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,376,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 502,556 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,742,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

