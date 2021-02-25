First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Meritor worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

